Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Singer Papon, on Monday, remembered his mother Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta on her birth anniversary.

Papon shared a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Maa. Miss you so much. Keep singing, keep smiling wherever you are. Jote Asa bhaale thaka."

Also Read | Meetha Raghunath Ties Knot, Tamil Actress Shares Beautiful Pics On Insta.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4pVioHv4XQ/

Archana passed away on August 27, 2021, in Guwahati. She was 72 and had suffered a stroke in July. She was undergoing treatment for the same.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan and Fallout on Amazon Prime, Henry Cavill’s Argylle on AppleTV+ & More.

He was the wife of popular Assamese singer late Khagen Mahanta, who passed away in June 2014.

Archana and Khagen Mahanta were known as 'Bihu King'. They used to be a hugely popular couple known for their renditions of Bihu and traditional folk songs of Assam.

Papon is best known for his hit melodies like 'Jiyein Kyun' and 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage',

He sang in several other languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. Films including 'Madras Cafe', 'Barfi', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)