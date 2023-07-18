Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): As Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today, birthday wishes have been pouring in but the global star received a sweet wish from her cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra, who never miss a chance to wish her ‘Mimi’ didi on special occasions.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti wished her 'Mimi' didi with a cute picture.

Parineeti shared an adorable moment of Priyanka from her engagement with Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti is seen seated on a chair for the engagement ceremony while Priyanka stands in front doing her bridesmaid's duties by adjusting bride-to-be maang tikka.

The picture showcased the love and bond of the Chopra sisters.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happiest birthday Mimi didi.. thank you for everything you do! I LOVE YOU.”

From being an outsider to crossing global boundaries, Priyanka Chopra established herself as an influential icon with her outstanding work over the years.

Her acting skills definitely helped her garner the limelight. She has been in the film industry for 20 years and with every project, she has always giver her best. From ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ to ‘Citadel', our Desi girl has come a long way in her career.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'.

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.

'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

Parineeti, on the other hand, will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. (ANI)

