Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Pat McAfee has confirmed he will stay with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The sports-entertainment giant has announced that McAfee has signed a multi-year contract extension.

McAfee will continue to be a member of the 'SmackDown Live' commentary team alongside Michael Cole. Specific terms of the deal were kept undisclosed.

McAfee has proven to be incredibly popular with WWE fans going back to his initial appearances with the company in 2018. He has been a permanent fixture on the 'SmackDown' commentary desk since 2021. McAfee has also been featured in the ring, most recently battling both Mr McMahon and Theory at 'WrestleMania 38.' He is also set to face Happy Corbin in a match at the annual 'SummerSlam' pay-per-view in Nashville on July 30, as per Variety.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took to Twitter, saying, "Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way Pat McAfee has. In short, he 'gets it' & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he's jacked!)"

Outside of WWE, McAfee is best known for his time in the NFL. He played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016 and served as a punter and kickoff specialist. He played in both 2014 and 2016 in the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All Pro in 2014.

McAfee is also the host of 'The Pat McAfee Show,' a daily sports talk show with co-hosts A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler, and Aaron Rodgers; having also worked as an analyst for businesses such as Barstool Sports, Fox Sports and ESPN. (ANI)

