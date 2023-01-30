Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's latest release 'Pathaan' has proved to be a massive box office success since its release and the action thriller still continues to cross new milestones. The film's Hindi version is estimated to collect Rs 60 crores on Sunday, according to film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Pathaan: 6 Men Arrested Who Threatened To 'Burn Indore' if Police Fails To Nab Protestors Against Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer.

Taking to Twitter he shared early estimates for the film and wrote, "#Pathaan *early estimates* Sun [Day 5]: Rs 60 cr to Rs 62 cr. #Hindi version. Note: Final total could be marginally higher/lower." Earlier, Taran estimated that the film is expected to become the fastest to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India on Day 5. He wrote, 'PATHAAN' NEW MILESTONE: FASTEST TO HIT Rs 250 CR... AGAIN OVERTAKES 'KGF2', 'BAAHUBALI 2', 'DANGAL'... #Pathaan: Will cross Rs 250 cr today [Day 5] #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8 #Dangal: Day 10 #Sanju: Day 10 #TigerZindaHai: Day 10 #India biz. Annu Kapoor Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Complaints of Chest Discomfort.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has minted 429 crores worldwide. It earned Rs 265 crore in India and Rs 164 crore overseas. Pathaan has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.

