Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has completed eighteen years in the industry, and the team of his upcoming film Peddi chose a fitting way to mark the milestone--with a powerful new poster from the movie.

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the poster, which shows Charan in a rugged, almost rebellious avatar. The actor can be seen standing on a railway track, a backpack slung over his shoulder, lighting a beedi. The massive text "Peddi" forms the backdrop, while the top of the poster carries a celebratory note: "18 Years of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan -- The Journey Has Just Begun."

Along with the poster, the makers shared a note that read: "Celebrating our #Peddi's 18 incredible years in cinema. From carrying a rich legacy on-screen to being grounded off-screen, you've stood apart from all the stars and paved your own path, giving us many moments of high energy. Here's to celebrating MEGA POWER STAR @AlwaysRamCharan and his journey. This is just the beginning. Bigger things await, starting from #Peddi. #18YearsOfRAMCHARANsGlory #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON MARCH 27, 2026."

'Peddi' also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles.

Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026. (ANI)

