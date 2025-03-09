Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of The Last of Us Season 2 is finally here, reported Variety.

HBO unveiled the first official trailer for the highly anticipated second season at SXSW, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come, which will feature intense action, new characters, and dangerous threats.

Also Read | ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ Wins Best Documentary Film at IIFA Digital Awards 2025.

The trailer begins with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) sneaking through an abandoned building, looking tense as she moves carefully over broken glass. A dog can be seen in the background, and the scene quickly shifts to a mysterious graveyard with wooden crosses draped in medallions.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) is then shown traveling with Ellie through a forest. He checks on her, asking, "You OK?" to which Ellie replies, "Yeah," though she appears troubled.

Also Read | Kodava Community Seeks Protection for Rashmika Mandanna After Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda's 'Must Be Taught a Lesson' Remark.

Take a look at the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DG9FzhKSjWd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The trailer also introduces new characters, including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and Jesse (Young Mazino). Other key moments include Ellie kissing Dina (Isabela Merced), a heated confrontation between Joel and Ellie, and a terrifying shot of monsters sprinting toward a fenced-off settlement. Explosions, gunfire, and intense fight sequences hint at the high stakes in Season 2.

The panel at SXSW featured cast members Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino, along with creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The show, based on the popular PlayStation game by Naughty Dog, will return on April 13, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)