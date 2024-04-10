Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, in a delightful ode to Punjabi music legends, Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, grooving to their iconic track 'Pehle Lalkare Naal.'

The 35-year-old actor, who is gearing up to portray the role of Amarjot in the upcoming biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' exudes pure joy as she immerses herself in the beats of the timeless song.

Also Read | From Metropolis to Demolition Man, 5 Hollywood Movies That Eerily Predicted Future Technologies.

In the captivating video, Parineeti can be seen in her vanity van, preparing for her day, while being serenaded by the soulful melodies of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot.

Her infectious energy and adorable expressions add an extra layer of charm to the already enchanting ambience created by the legendary track.

Also Read | Kerala Imam Slams Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story Screenings In Eid Sermons.

Sharing the video with her fans, Parineeti expressed her reverence for the iconic duo, stating, "Whatta song! Chamkila and Amarjot are the legends the world will never get again."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5kbMProrpG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Her heartfelt tribute not only resonated with fans but also served as a testament to the enduring legacy of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot in the world of Punjabi music.

The promotional efforts for 'Amar Singh Chamkila' have been in full swing, with both Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh actively engaging with their audience.

Recently, Diljit shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showcasing candid moments from the movie's sets, including playful interactions with Parineeti.

'Amar Singh Chamkila,' helmed by renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, promises to delve deep into the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit essaying the role of the singer and Parineeti portraying his wife, Amarjot.

Set to be available for online streaming from April 12, the movie has already generated significant anticipation among fans of Punjabi music and cinema. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)