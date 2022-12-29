Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): American comedian and actor Pete Davidson and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski are not together anymore.

According to Page Six, Pete and Emily were first linked in November, two months after Emily split with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Also Read | Sunil Pal to Make His Debut in Crime Genre With Upcoming Show.

They were then spotted together enjoying a Knicks game later that month.

Later, as per Page Six, Pete was photographed with his 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Chase Sui Wonders, while Emily was snapped with artist Jack Greer.

Also Read | Avatar 2: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Film Crosses $1 Billion Global Ticket Sales in Just 14 Days.

And the media house now reports that they have learnt from their sources that the former couple has gone their separate ways.

"Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source told Page Six, adding that that's "fine with both of them."

Pete Davidson was earlier dating Kim Kardashian. THey called it off last summer.

Earlier this year, in October, Kim revealed some intimate details of her sex life with Pete Davidson to her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell.

In one of the episodes of the reality show 'The Kardashians', without holding back on sharing sex details with her extended family, Kim said, "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" reported Fox News.

"And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you," Kardashian shared with Campbell. After realizing she had just shared very private details with her family and the cameras, Kardashian said, "I know that's really creepy." However, Campbell pointedly asked, "Not in the lobby?"

Kardashian clarified that she and Davidson did not get down to business in the lobby. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)