New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary with a heartfelt tribute, celebrating his immeasurable contributions to Indian cinema.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, we mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, a visionary filmmaker, actor, and the eternal showman! His genius transcended generations, leaving an indelible mark on Indian and global cinema."

Also Read | 'Purely Accidental and Unintentional': Allu Arjun Addresses Hyderabad Stampede Incident Post Jail Release (Watch Video).

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1867804190262931875

Raj Kapoor, widely regarded as the "greatest showman" of Indian cinema, revolutionized the industry with his larger-than-life presence, unforgettable performances, and pioneering storytelling.

Also Read | Celebs Visit Allu Arjun: Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and More Show Support After Actor's Jail Release (Watch Videos).

From humble beginnings in Peshawar to becoming an iconic figure in Bollywood, his work has inspired filmmakers and actors across generations.

PM Modi further praised the timeless quality of Kapoor's films, emphasizing how they blended artistry, emotion, and social commentary.

"His films reflected the aspirations and struggles of common citizens," said the Prime Minister, adding that Kapoor was not just a filmmaker but also a cultural ambassador who brought Indian cinema to the global stage.

In a tribute that highlighted the deep respect for Kapoor's legacy, PM Modi expressed, "Generations of filmmakers and actors can learn so much from him. I once again pay tributes to him and recall his contribution to the creative world."

On December 10, the Kapoor family gathered for a special meeting with the Prime Minister ahead of the Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival.

The family members, including Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor, along with grandson Ranbir Kapoor, granddaughters Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members met with PM Modi to discuss the upcoming celebration.

Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, and several other family members were also present at the meeting.

During the gathering, Kareena shared a touching moment when she requested the Prime Minister to autograph a piece of paper for her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

PM Modi kindly inscribed "Tim and Jeh" with a personal note, which delighted fans and family alike.

Kareena later posted the photographs on social media, expressing her gratitude for the "special afternoon," noting, "We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor."

The Kapoor family's efforts to celebrate Raj Kapoor's centenary culminated in a star-studded film festival, which kicked off on the evening of December 13 in Mumbai.

The festival, aptly named 'Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman', is a multi-city event that will run until December 15.

It is organized by R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and the National Film Archive of India. The festival will feature screenings of ten of Kapoor's most iconic films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.

Among the selected films are 'Aag' (1948), 'Barsaat' (1949), 'Awaara' (1951), 'Shree 420' (1955), 'Jagte Raho' (1956), 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai' (1960), 'Sangam' (1964), 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), 'Bobby' (1973), and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' (1985).

These films have etched themselves into the hearts of cinema lovers worldwide, not just for their storytelling but also for their iconic music and memorable performances.

The opening night of the festival saw members of the Kapoor family, including Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, come together to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor's lasting influence.

The family's collective pride in the occasion was evident, as they posed for an iconic photograph that captured the unity and joy surrounding the celebration.

Raj Kapoor's status as one of the most important figures in Indian cinema remains undisputed. His films often tackled social issues and addressed the dreams and struggles of ordinary people.

As an actor, director, and producer, he revolutionized Bollywood with his unique approach to storytelling, his unparalleled screen presence, and his ability to blend music, drama, and humour in a way that captivated audiences.

Kapoor's work was also instrumental in taking Indian cinema to international audiences, ensuring that his legacy reached far beyond the Indian subcontinent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)