Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Pooja Bhatt is extremely elated to join Sudhanshu Saria's directorial 'Sanaa', which features Radhika Madan in the lead role.

According to her, 'Sanaa' is "an astonishingly perceptive and deeply moving film."

Also Read | Will Smith Responds to Academy Award’s 10-Year Ban After Chris Rock Slap Incident at the 2022 Oscars.

"Am thrilled to be part of it as it captures the judgements heaped on women by society and examines our lives as we actually live it and not in a way the world at large presumes and wishes we do," she wrote on Twitter.

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu, 'Sanaa' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Also Read | Ram Charan to Play a Dual Role in Shankar's RC 15 Starring Kiara Advani.

Apart from 'Sanaa', Pooja will also be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in R Balki's film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)