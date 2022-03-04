Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): On the 100th birth anniversary of her grandmother Shirin Mohamed Ali, actor Pooja Bhatt took a stroll down memory lane and shared the teachings imparted to her by the former.

"My grandmother Shirin Mohamed Ali.. who then became Shirin Nanabhai Bhatt. She would have turned 100 today. An extraordinary woman who taught me to cross the road,took me to Siddhivinayak temple each Tuesday and to Mahim church each Wednesday. My love for Lord Ganesha,Christ & Mother Mary comes from my Muslim grandmother. She lived the spirit of India and instilled that very spirit in me," she wrote.

Pooja also revealed that she played her grandmother in her father Mahesh Bhatt's 1998 hit film, 'Zakhm'. Pooja played a young Kunal Kemmu's mother in the film. The character was played by Ajay Devgn as a grown-up.

"I played her in #Zakhm (1999) How I wish she had lived to watch the film. Grateful to her for teaching me that secularism is not merely a concept.. It is a way of life," she added.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Pooja dropped a monochrome picture of her grandmother from her younger days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in R Balki's film. (ANI)

