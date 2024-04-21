Entertainment News | Post Malone Expresses Gratitude for Collaboration with Taylor Swift on 'Fortnight'

Post Malone has expressed his gratitude and admiration for collaborating with Taylor Swift on the track 'Fortnight,' featured on her recently released 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Apr 21, 2024
Entertainment News | Post Malone Expresses Gratitude for Collaboration with Taylor Swift on 'Fortnight'
Taylor Swift, Post Melone (Image source: Instagram/postmalone)

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): American rapper-singer Post Malone has expressed gratitude and admiration for collaborating with Taylor Swift on the track 'Fortnight,' featured on her recently released 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Malone took to his Instagram handle to share his sentiments, stating, "It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey I love you so much. Thank you Tay."

Malone not only lent his voice to the song but also appeared in its music video as Swift's ex-lover, embodying the role of a tortured tragic hero.

    The video, which features scenes of Swift in distress and Malone attempting to save her, has captivated fans with its emotional storyline.

    Swift praised Malone's contribution, emphasizing how his portrayal perfectly captured the essence of the song and the album's themes.

    In a delightful surprise for fans, actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, known for their roles in the iconic film 'Dead Poets Society,' made cameo appearances in the 'Fortnight' music video.

    Playing scientists conducting experiments on Swift, their unexpected presence added an extra layer of intrigue to the visual narrative.

    Both Hawke and Charles expressed their appreciation for being part of Swift's project.

    Hawke took to Instagram to share his excitement, humorously referencing his and Charles' characters from 'Dead Poets Society' now being 'PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.'

    Charles, on the other hand, reflected on the experience, describing it as memorable and filled with laughter.

    Swift reciprocated the sentiment, expressing her joy at working with Hawke and Charles, whom she dubbed as "the coolest guys on earth."

    Their collaboration added a nostalgic touch to the music video, resonating with fans of both Swift's music and classic cinema.

    Following the release of 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Swift surprised fans with a "double album" expansion titled 'The Anthology,' featuring 15 additional songs.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, the album's debut shattered records on Spotify, becoming the platform's most-streamed album in a single day, while Swift herself claimed the title of the most-streamed artist in Spotify history for a single day. (ANI)

