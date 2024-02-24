Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Makers of the highly anticipated 'Kalki 2898 AD' teased fans on Saturday with an interesting behind-the-scene video of Prabhas from the sets.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) film's production house treated fans with a glimpse of Prabhas and captioned the post, "Just the warm up... #Prabhas #Kalki2898AD ON May 9th 2024"

The snippet showcases Prabha's foot as he taps to the beats of a song, teasing fans with his footwork.

The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'.

Going the extra mile, the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' executed a grand release date announcement through raiders across multiple cities Pan-India, including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada. During the event, the raiders marched together, building anticipation and unveiled the scroll in a unique and exciting way, announcing the film's release date as May 9, 2024.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

Mark your calendars to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' in theatres on May 9. (ANI)

