Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): The makers of the much anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone announced the new release date.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas treated fans with his first look poster along with the release announcement.

Also Read | Ayalaan Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Sivakarthikeyan's Sci-Fi Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1_X624CAdo/

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024."

Also Read | Lift Movie Review: Kevin Hart’s Netflix Thriller Lifts Heist Cliches in This Hackneyed Ride! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film, which was expected to release in January 12, will now hit the big screens on May 9.

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Theatres will blast."

Going the extra mile, the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' executed a grand release date announcement through raiders across multiple cities Pan-India, including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada. During the event, the raiders marched together, building anticipation and unveiled the scroll in a unique and exciting way, announcing the film's release date as May 9, 2024.

The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Vyjayanthi Movies Founder and Producer C. Ashwini Dutt expressed his thoughts on the notable release date announcement stating, "As Vyjayanthi Movies marked its 50th year, the importance of May 9th in our cinematic journey remains evident. From the iconic 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' to the award-winning 'Mahanati' and 'Maharshi', this date has etched its place in our history. Now, the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' featuring gifted artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone marks a special moment for us and aligns with the banner's milestone 50th year, making it even more meaningful as we continue our journey at Vyjayanthi Movies."

Meanwhile, 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

Mark your calendars to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' in theatres on May 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)