South Indian heartthrob Prabhas, fresh off the massive success of his 2023 film Salaar: Part 1, has surprised fans with news of a short break. According to media reports, Prabhas will be stepping away from the limelight until March to focus on his health and well-being. The reasons cited for the break include both the need for Prabhas to refresh his mind and address some lingering health concerns. Sources suggest the actor may even travel to Europe for a potential surgery related to a previous injury that hasn't fully healed. Salaar Conflict: Theatre Exhibitor Manoj Desai Reveals Prabhas Decided To Cancel His Film Release In Hyderabad and Chennai Theatres (Watch Video).

