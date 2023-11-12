Actor Preity Zinta on Saturday celebrated her twins Jai and Gia's second birthday. Taking to Instagram, on Sunday, Preity shared a couple of pictures from the birthday celebrations which she captioned, "And just like that they turned 2. Happy Birthday Jai & Gia Hope you make this world a better place when you grow up. Love you both to the moon & back #HappyBirthday #Jai #Gia #ting." Preity Zinta Enjoys Beach Date With Kids Jai and Gia, Shares Pics on Insta.

The first picture features Jai and Gia's birthday cake. Soon after the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "november baby... happy birthday twins," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday Jai and Gia."

Jai And Gia Second Birthday

On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy. The Veer Zaara actor took to her Twitter handle and announced that she and her husband have become parents to a baby boy Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl Gia Zinta Goodenough. "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.

