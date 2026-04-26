New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Actor and co-owner of the Punjab Kings team, Preity Zinta, is on cloud nine, and her joy is clearly justified as the Shreyas Iyer-squad has been on a winning streak in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

On Saturday, Punjab Kings players registered their sixth consecutive win. They pulled off the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket history, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Punjab chase down the record 265 target with seven balls left.

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Preity, who witnessed the thrilling match live from the stands, celebrated her team's victory in a religious way. A few hours after the culmination of the match, the 'Dil Se..' actress paid a sacred visit to Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi.

Several visuals surfaced online in which Preity could be seen offering prayers at the temple.

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Notably, right after the match, Preity took to her Instagram and gave a shout out to her team Punjab Kings over their stupendous efforts. She also hailed Delhi Capital's KL Rahul's record-breaking knock of 152 from 67 balls.

"Yessss yesss yesss !!!! What a game Congratulations @punjabkingsipl & @klrahul for such a stunning performance tonight.@shreyasiyer96 this one is for the record books...Tonight the heat was really on @prabhsimran_84 @_arya_priyansh @nehalwadhera @shashanksingh027 #Ting #DCvsPBKS #Basjeetnahai," she posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXjyal8k0RD/?img_index=1

With this win, PBKS stand unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. DC is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. PBKS broke their record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season.

Punjab will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)