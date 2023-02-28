The makers of Citadel dropped the first looks of actors Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and others from Russo Brother’s upcoming series. Priyanka would be seen essaying the role of Nadia Singh. Well, fans just can’t get over the actress’ sultry and rough and tough look as the Citadel agent. Nick Jonas too reacted seeing his wifey’s first look from Citadel. The singer reacted by dropping LIT emoji on her Insta post. Citadel First Looks Out! Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci Star in These Enthralling Stills of the Russo Brothers’ Upcoming Series (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra’s First Look From Citadel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas’ Reaction

Nick Jonas On Citadel First Look (Photo Credits: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)