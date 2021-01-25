London [UK], January 25 (ANI): Sharing a stunning sun-kissed picture, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday treated fans to a gorgeous glimpse as she kick starts her workday for TV series 'Citadel'.

The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a gorgeous close-up photo.

In the image, Chopra soared temperature while she bears a minimal makeup look. The close-up picture sees Chopra as she candidly poses for the lens while staring off the camera.

Flaunting her bangs, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star is seen sporting chunky pair of sunglasses, and accessorised her look with golden double small double hoop earrings. Chopra is also seen sporting a grey overcoat. One can catch a glimpse of the city in the backdrop as Priyanka clicks a picture.

Wishing her fans a happy Monday, the 'Fashion' star captioned the post as, "New day, new job #Citadel (fisted hand emoticon) Happy Monday ."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh liked within 50 minutes of being posted.

Adoring the gorgeous picture, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and lovestruck emoticons.

'Citadel' which has been touted as an action-packed spy series, also stars Richard Madden, Roland Moller alongside Chopra. (ANI)

