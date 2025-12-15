New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Bihar Minister and MLA Nitin Nabin on Monday arrived in Delhi at Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters to assume the charge of the party's National Working President.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal, among others, welcomed Nabin amid rousing sloganeering by the party's workers.

Nitin Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP National Working President. A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department.

The son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, combines administrative experience with a long organisational career within the party. He is set to assume the office today.

Speaking to ANI before his departure for Delhi, Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role. "People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said.

Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided.", Nubin added.

Bihar BJP President and Minister Dilip Jaiswal accompanied Nabin during his departure and said the appointment of a young leader to a key national post sends a strong message to the youth of the country.

"Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair," he said. (ANI)

