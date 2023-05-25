Los Angeles [US], May 25 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Thursday, mourned the demise of legendary musician Tina Turner.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Rest in power queen," followed by a sad face emoticon.

Also Read | K-Pop Singer Aoora Gives Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic Song 'Jimmy Jimmy' a Korean Spin! (Watch Video).

Known as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll for her blistering performances and powerfully gritty vocals, Tina died on May 24 after a long illness.

She breathed her last at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Also Read | Karan Johar Birthday: From Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, Celebs Extend Wishes to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Director.

The news of her demise was shared by her publicist Bernard Doherty via a statement, People reported.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read.

"There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time," the statement further read.

Since 1994 the American-born singer had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013. In recent years she battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.

Boasting one of the longest careers in rock history, Turner scored Billboard Top 40 hits across four decades, earning her Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor, and entry into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Most recently, Turner was the focal point of an HBO documentary on her life titled Tina.

As per People, Turner's early years were marred by her tumultuous marriage to musical partner Ike Turner, who subjected her to brutal acts of physical and psychological abuse. (He died in 2007.) Her survival and harrowing escape was dramatized in the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do with It starring Angela Bassett.

In 2008, she announced that her Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour would also be her last, and from that point on she largely retired from the music industry. She began to focus more on her private life, notably her relationship with German actor and music producer Erwin Bach. After decades together, the pair married in 2013.

In 2018, she made one of her last public appearances, dropping in at the premiere of the London musical based on her life story, Tina, which details every turbulent moment of her 50-year singing career. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)