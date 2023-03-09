Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, recently celebrated Holi, with actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy Holi to all celebrating! As you can tell we take it very seriously." Preity also shared some glimpses from her celebration and thanked Priyanka and Nick for hosting such a fun Holi. Priyanka Chopra Runs Away From Hubby Nick Jonas As He Launches Holi Attack on the Citadel Star! (View Pic).

"Happy Holi everyone What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I'm sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food #Happyholi #Desivibes #Ting," she captioned the post. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Actor-Director's Last Insta Post Was Pics of Him Celebrating Holi 2023 at Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi's House With Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Mahima Chaudhry.

NickYanka Celebrate Holi With Preity Zinta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In one of the pictures, Preity and Gene could be seen posing with Nick, Priyanka, and other guests smeared in gulaal. Soon after the Kal Ho Na Ho actor shared the video fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Preity and Pri," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Looks fab! Happy holi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in an upcoming spy-thriller web series Citadel which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 28, 2023, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel. The series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.