Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially confirmed her casting in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled Globetrotter, which also features South star Mahesh Babu. Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses of Hyderabad Streets, Tags Mahesh Babu Ahead of Their Upcoming Film ‘SSMB29’ Shoot (View Pics).

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a screenshot of the Deadline report about her association with the project. However, details surrounding Priyanka's character remain unclear.

View Priyanka Chopra's Post:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

As per the report, the makers are currently in talks over the distribution of the film in the US.

The actor's reaction arrived on the heels of the recent unveiling of Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from the film. On Friday, Rajamouli shared the first look of Prithviraj, who appears to be playing the lead antagonist as 'Kumbha'.

In the poster, the 'Sarzameen' actor could be seen wearing a black suit with matching trousers and shoes. His sinister vibes intensify as four robotic arms are seen extending from his wheelchair.

"After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known.' Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying," the director wrote on Instagram.

The poster was also shared by Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu on their respective social media handles. Priyanka recently also arrived in India, for what seems to be the production of 'Globetrotter'. Her hilarious social media banter with Mahesh Babu caught fans' attention, adding more to the growing speculation about the actor's part in the movie.

The makers are expected to unveil Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra's first look in the coming days.

Earlier this year, the makers dropped a big update on social media, along with an intense poster of the film, along with "#Globetrotter". While they didn't confirm the film's title, fans are left speculating about the unique addition. Priyanka Chopra Thanks Husband Nick Jonas ‘Again and Always’ for Untying Her Hair (See Pics and Video).

Mahesh Babu also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for all the love... I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter."

Further details about its plot or cast have been kept under wraps.