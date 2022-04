Los Angeles [US], April 5 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra turned cheerleader for her husband and singer Nick Jonas at a baseball game.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a string of images from the match. In the pictures, she can be seen watching Nick playing as she stood behind the nets.

For the game day, she chose to wear a long oversized white jersey with her name written on it and rust coloured pants. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

One of the images features Priyanka posing for the camera while her cousin Divya Jyoti's daughter clicks her picture.

"Game Day#perfectsunday #happyVallis," she captioned the post.

Nick, too, shared a glimpse of his game day.

"Good to be back on the field," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. She is also a part of the Russo brothers' 'Citadel'. (ANI)

