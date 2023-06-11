Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Ira Trivedi shared a series of beautiful pictures from her special day.

For the ceremony, Madhu opted for an off-white kurta teamed up with a dhoti while Ira looked gorgeous in a pink kanjeevaram saree and accessorized her look with white flowers wrapped around her bun and statement jewellery.

From Madhu kissing her wife's hand to the couple posing for cameras, pictures scream love.

Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, "I'M complete now."

The couple exchanged vows in Mumbai. Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira hosted a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry.

Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.

For the ceremony, Mantena wore an all-blue traditional outfit while Ira looked gorgeous in a white-toned sequenced worked lehenga.

She kept her tresses open and wore a green emerald diamond set to complete her look.

Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence after the wedding ceremony.

Actor Aamir Khan was seen striking a pose in front of the paps stationed outside the venue in a white kurta pyjama.

He posed with Madhu who looked handsome in a blue traditional outfit.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan was all suited for the party.

Hrithik Roshan attended the reception with his lady love Saba Azad. The duo looked cute while they posed for the paps.

Saba opted for a pink salwar kameez suit while Hrithik dressed in a blazer and trousers.

Madhur Bhandarkar with his wife were snapped at Madhu and Ira at the reception.

Three handsome and talented actors are captured in one frame.

Rakesh Roshan was joined by Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor. And the trio were seen dressed in suit.

Apart from them, film director Nitesh Tiwari along with his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also arrived at the function in traditional outfits.

Mukesh Bhatt also graced the function with his beautiful wife and son.

The Bhatt family posed for the paparazzi.

Jackie Shroff arrived in a white blazer and bell-bottom pants. And his glasses.

He was also seen carrying saplings as gifts in his hands.

Jackie also got into fun banter with the paps at the venue.

Vivek Oberoi was snapped in his casual outfit.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan attended the function in a beautiful white lehenga. Also posed for the cameras outside the venue.

Sonakshi Sinha arrived with his rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi.

On Saturday, the couple kickstarted the wedding rituals with the mehendi ceremony where B-town celebs graced the function.

Actor Hrithik Roshan attended the ceremony in traditional attire. He wore a burgundy Nehru coat over a white kurta pyjama. He was seen posing in front of the paparazzi.

Apart from him, actor RajKummar Rao along with his wife Patralekhaa, producer Nikhil Dwivedi with his wife Gaurie Pandit attended the mehendi ceremony.

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba. They got married in 2015. However, the duo decided to part ways and got divorced in 2019.

Masaba, on the other hand, tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in January.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Prior to Masaba, he was in a relationship with actor Nandana Sen.

Madhu has produced films like 'Ghajini', 'Ugly' and 'Queen' among others.If the reports are to be believed he is currently working on a film based on the epic Ramayan which will be helmed by the 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari. An official announcement about the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Ira is a yoga expert apart from being a writer. Her Instagram is flooded with posts on fitness. (ANI)

