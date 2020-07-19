Deepika Padukone is back in her game, announcing all her meaty projects one at a time. After taking a short break of some sorts post Padmaavat, Deepika resumed working with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and since then, she has been steady with her list of upcoming movies. One of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, Deepika is a name you trust. Today she's more than just a talented actress. The actress has also proved her mettle as a producer by investing in scripts that matter to her and deserve to be heard.

She recently added a huge feather in her hat of future glorious projects by announcing her collaboration with none other than Baahubali actor, Prabhas. The actress will romance the Telugu superstar in his next with Mahanti director Nag Ashwin. While the release is expected in 2022, DP has her kitty filled with five crucial projects with all big banners. Let's peek into her upcoming filmography.

'83

Though she has a cameo in this Kabir Khan directorial, the project is certainly among the big releases in Bollywood. The actress plays the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film that revolves around India's historic win at the 1983 cricket world cup. She's also co-producing it.

Shakun Batra's Next

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film directed by Shakun Batra also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While revealing details about the same, the actress had clarified it's not a light film. She instead tagged it as domestic noir and believes the audience is ready for it.

Intern Remake

Deepika Padukone was proudly stepping into Anne Hathaway's shoes in this Bollywood remake of Intern. However, the film also starred Rishi Kapoor in Robert De Niro's role. But after the actor's sudden demise this year, there's no update on this venture.

Mahabharat

Deepika Padukone announced her most ambitious venture with Mahabharat where she was essaying the role of Draupadi. The actress will attempt to narrate the saga from Draupadi's perspective and feels this would offer a fresh perspective. The film was supposed to release in parts, with first part coming releasing on Diwali 2021.

Prabhas 21

The newest addition to Deepika's new releases will see her working with the Telugu superstar. The actress has previously worked in Kannada and Tamil cinema and this new project with Prabhas will see her marking her Telugu debut. The film is being helmed by Mahanti director, Nag Ashwin.

