Deepika Padukone is back in her game, announcing all her meaty projects one at a time. After taking a short break of some sorts post Padmaavat, Deepika resumed working with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and since then, she has been steady with her list of upcoming movies. One of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, Deepika is a name you trust. Today she's more than just a talented actress. The actress has also proved her mettle as a producer by investing in scripts that matter to her and deserve to be heard.
She recently added a huge feather in her hat of future glorious projects by announcing her collaboration with none other than Baahubali actor, Prabhas. The actress will romance the Telugu superstar in his next with Mahanti director Nag Ashwin. While the release is expected in 2022, DP has her kitty filled with five crucial projects with all big banners. Let's peek into her upcoming filmography.
'83

To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83 @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @_kaproductions @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @83thefilm
Though she has a cameo in this Kabir Khan directorial, the project is certainly among the big releases in Bollywood. The actress plays the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film that revolves around India's historic win at the 1983 cricket world cup. She's also co-producing it.
Shakun Batra's Next

Itni Khushi ! Itni Khushiiieee! 😭 It’s happening guys! DHARMA!!! @dharmamovies with the one & only @shakunbatra #MyDreamListDirector 🙏 and the one so inspiringly elegant @deepikapadukone ❤️ and my “to be” best friend with an infectious charm @ananyapanday 🤗 and last but not the least the maker of magic onscreen ✨@karanjohar 🌞 #MarkTheDate - 12th February 2021. #CloudNine

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film directed by Shakun Batra also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While revealing details about the same, the actress had clarified it's not a light film. She instead tagged it as domestic noir and believes the audience is ready for it.
Intern Remake
Deepika Padukone was proudly stepping into Anne Hathaway's shoes in this Bollywood remake of Intern. However, the film also starred Rishi Kapoor in Robert De Niro's role. But after the actor's sudden demise this year, there's no update on this venture.
Mahabharat
Deepika Padukone announced her most ambitious venture with Mahabharat where she was essaying the role of Draupadi. The actress will attempt to narrate the saga from Draupadi's perspective and feels this would offer a fresh perspective. The film was supposed to release in parts, with first part coming releasing on Diwali 2021.
Prabhas 21

Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead...❤️❤️❤️ #DeepikaPrabhas @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @actorprabhas #Repost @vyjayanthimovies with @get_repost ・・・ As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR. ♥️ #DeepikaPrabhas @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin
The newest addition to Deepika's new releases will see her working with the Telugu superstar. The actress has previously worked in Kannada and Tamil cinema and this new project with Prabhas will see her marking her Telugu debut. The film is being helmed by Mahanti director, Nag Ashwin.
