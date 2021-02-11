There have been numerous speculations doing rounds with the upcoming project, Ramayana 3D. The buzz is mainly revolving the film’s cast. This Madhu Mantena produced film has been making waves since quite some time. The buzz is rife that Deepika Padukone would be seen essaying the role of Sita, and now reports are doing rounds citing that the makers have approached Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu for this magnum opus. Here's What Nitesh Tiwari Has To Say About Rumours Of Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan Coming Together For His Ramayana.

About it the source was quoted as saying, “Madhu has offered the film to Mahesh Babu who also liked the script. Madhu feels he has the innocence to pull off Shri Ram’s character. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has liked the script but is yet to give his nod to the project,” reports Filmfare. Well, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the cast of this upcoming flick.

Before Mahesh Babu, it was said that the makers were looking forward to finalise Prabhas for the role of Lord Ram. But since the project was taking too long, Prabhas decided to go ahead with Adipurush. About it the source stated, “Madhu got the biggest shock when Om announced Adipurush with Prabhas. He immediately got his team and financiers to bankroll his Ramayana 3D and now, Hrithik has come on board as the villain. Deepika remains Sita and he wanted a big south face to play Lord Ram.”

It is also reported that Hrithik Roshan would be seen as the antagonist, he would essay the role of Ravana. Well, if all these speculations turn out to be true, it would indeed be a visual treat for the audience to watch the biggest stars together on big screens.

