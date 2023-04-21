Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks the Bollywood debut of actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari.

As the film hit the theatres today, Shweta gave a shout out to Palak.

Also Read | UP65: Debutant Shine Pandey to Essay an IITian in Screen Adaptation of Nikhil Sachan's Novel of Same Name.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shweta wrote, "Watch my Peetee aka Palak Tiwari as Muskaan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in theatres now. So proud of you my bachcha."

Palak recently opened up about her experience working in the film while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor to Make Her OTT Debut with Telugu Web Series.

"Working with Salman Khan Sir was my dream come true moment. I have been his fan since childhood...so 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will always remain special. He would come on set, crack a joke and make all of us feel comfortable. His seniority did not intimidate us ...he always helped us. We all used to sit together and have food with him. I will always cherish the time spent with sir on the sets," Palak shared.At the trailer launch of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in Mumbai, Salman recalled meeting Palak when she was 8 years old.

Salman shared that he met 8-year-old Palak when she had accompanied her mother Shweta Tiwari, who was entering the Bigg Boss house 'where there was Dolly (Bindra) also'.

"Her mother had a great time there. I remember she was 8 years old when I first met her," he said.He further revealed that he had signed Palak for another film, which did not work out. She later worked as an assistant director on the sets of Antim, which starred Salman and Aayush Sharma.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vijender Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)