Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31, 2025.

While speaking to ANI, the Telangana Tourism and Cultural Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the purpose of conducting the Miss World is to "promote tourism" in the state.

"Our tourism department is making all arrangements. The very purpose of conducting Miss World is basically to promote tourism. Our Chief Minister has been successful in bringing this event to the state. Almost 116 countries will participate in this. We are showcasing Telangana culture and heritage. It will also generate revenue for the state that will help in welfare activities," said Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Earlier today, Jupally Krishna Rao visited Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, to review the arrangements for receiving international delegates arriving for the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad.

Minister Rao instructed officials to ensure a grand and culturally authentic welcome that reflects the state's rich traditions and warm hospitality.

"The airport must serve as a vibrant gateway to Telangana's identity, showcasing our traditions and cultural pride," said Minister Jupally Krishna Rao as quoted in the press note by the Telangana Tourism Minister team.

Accompanied by officials from GMR Passenger Experience, the Department of Tourism, Customs, Immigration, and CISF, the Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the welcome arrangements.

As per the press note, Minister Jupally suggested adorning the arrival area with fresh flowers and traditional mango and banana leaf toranas to create a festive and visually immersive atmosphere.

Minister Jupally directed authorities to streamline immigration and customs procedures to ensure a seamless experience for the arriving delegates.

Minister also instructed the authorities to increase the number of reception teams, and emphasised that every aspect of the airport experience should prominently reflect Telangana's artistic and cultural heritage.

The grand finale of the 72nd edition of Miss World will take place on May 31 in Hyderabad. (ANI)

