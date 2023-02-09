Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Ahead of Valentine's Day, PVR Cinemas on Thursday said they will screen top romantic movies such as James Cameron's "Titanic" and Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

The leading cinema chain will be hosting a specially curated Valentine's Day Film Festival of popular Bollywood, Hollywood and regional romantic films across 25 cities in India.

The week-long festival, which will kick start from February 10 and conclude on February 16, will screen iconic titles such as "Titanic" (English), "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (Hindi), "Ticket to Paradise" (English), "Ved", (Marathi), "Geetha Govindam" (Telugu), "Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa" (Tamil), "Hridayam" (Malayalam), "Googly" (Kannada), "Love Ni Bhavai" (Gujarati).

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited said their aim is to provide a memorable experience to patrons.

"The passion for cinemas among audiences around this festival remains unchanged and it has always been our endeavor to make every moment memorable for our patrons. PVR has put together a bundle of experiences to make the occasion truly special in every possible way," Dutta said in a statement.

Guests can also opt for a private screening at select luxury cinemas.

