New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Actor R Madhavan, best known for "3 Idiots" and "Tanu Weds Manu" franchise, lauded Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her latest film "Heads of State" secured the most trending position worldwide on Prime Video.

Sharing the poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Saturday, which had "#1 on Prime Video worldwide" written over it, Madhavan said Jonas' victory feels personal.

"So proud of you for breaking new grounds and doing all that we dream of. What a wonderful job in the film and you held your own so well. Your victory feels personal @privankachopra," he wrote.

Jonas thanked the actor on her Instagram story. "Thank you my friend. Really appreciate your words of encouragement," she said.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller of "Nobody" fame, the film released on Prime Video on July 2. The action comedy film also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

It features Elba as the UK Prime Minister, Sam Clarke and Cena as US President Will Derringer, who become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary. Jonas essays the role of the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset.

Actors Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles round off the cast of the film, produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard.

