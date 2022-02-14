Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): R. Madhavan's film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has got a new release date. It will be out in theatres on July 1 this year.

While Madhavan will be seen in the skin of the renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, he has also directed, produced and written the film.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to share the release date with his fans. He also dropped a new motion poster of the film.

Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film.

Madhavan's directorial will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well. (ANI)

