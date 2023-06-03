Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): It's a nostalgic day for actor Sanjay Kapoor as his film 'Raja' turned '28' on Friday.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Sanjay reshared the stories from a fan page on Instagram remembering the film.

The photo showcased glimpses from the movie where Sanjay and actor Madhuri Dixit can be seen.

Indra Kumar directed 'Raja' which was released in 1995, starred Sanjay Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

The film revolves around a simple and honest man, Raja who falls in love with Madhu, a wealthy heiress. However, Madhu's father opposes their relationship and tries to separate them. Raja faces various challenges as he strives to win the love of Madhu and overcome the obstacles in their path.

'Raja' was a commercial success at the box office and received a positive response from the audience for its performances and music. The film is known for its popular songs like 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' and 'Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka.'

Recently, Sanjay has reprised her 'Raja' pairing with Madhuri in the Netflix original 'The Fame Game.' He has also performed in the Amazon Prime series 'The Last Hour.'

Sanjay has also done many memorable films like 'Sirf Tum' and 'Raja'. The actor made his debut in 1995 with 'Prem' opposite Tabu.

He will be next seen in an upcoming series titled 'Laal Batti', a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha. (ANI)

