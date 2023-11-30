Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Since morning many actors have been casting their votes in Telangana Assembly elections. Telugu actor Rajasekhar also arrived at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote.

Comedian and actor Brahmanandam was also seen leaving the polling station in Hyderabad after casting his vote. He urged people to cast their vote, "Please vote," he told the media.

Brahmanandam appeared in several Telugu films like 'Vivaha Bhojanambu', 'Choopulu Kalisina Shubhavela', 'Bandhuvulostunnaru Jagratha', 'Muddula Mavayya', 'Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari', 'Bobbili Raja', among others.

On the other hand, Rajashekhar made his acting debut in Tamil with 'Pudhumai Penn' and also had a character role in 'Puthiya Theerpu'.

Apart from them, actors like Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda, were among others who were spotted casting their votes.

The polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am in the morning.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System. (ANI)

