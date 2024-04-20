Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Ace director Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani is all set to make his acting debut with play 'Letters from Suresh'.

Directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan, the play narrates a hauntingly beautiful story of human relationships through letters.

Also Read | Civil War Movie Review: Alex Garland Serves a Hard-Hitting Cautionary Tale About The Rise of Ultranationalism (LatestLY Exclusive).

Presented for the very first time in India, Rajiv Joseph's 'Letters from Suresh' is a rare dramatic gem that tells the story of four unique characters, tethered by love, loss, tenderness - and a yearning for human connection.

Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Vir has been making short films since his teenage years.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Secret Double Album Drop After ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Debut.

He made his directorial debut with 'Return Gift', which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is basking in the success of his directorial 'Dunki', which features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)