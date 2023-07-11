In line with the Yogi government's efforts to control cyber fraud and crime to safeguard the hard-earned money of the people of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a social media campaign, which has got actor RajKummar Rao's support. The campaign, which aims at raising people's awareness of online shopping fraud as well as to alert them against it, has got the overwhelming support of the public. The UP Police tweeted from its Twitter handle @UPPolice on July 9 as part of the campaign, on which RajKummar praised the cybercrime awareness campaign of the UP Police, appealing to people to be on alert against online shopping frauds. SRI: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F's Film on Indian Visionary Srikanth Bolla to Hit Theatres on September 15.

This tweet from UP Police has been viewed by more than 20,000 people so far, retweeted by about 400 and liked by more than 500 people. It may be known that in the conference of the Director General of Police/Inspector General of Police, a proposal was made to make common people aware of cybercrime and helpline in regional languages. In this sequence, Uttar Pradesh Police has roped in the 'Stree' actor to make the campaign more effective in conveying the message of cyber security to the people. In future, the UP Police plans to engage more actors and sportspersons in its cybercrime awareness campaign.

It is worth mentioning here that on the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cyber police stations have been established in 18 ranges in the state to curb cybercrime, whereas, prior to the year 2017, there were only two cyber police stations in the state. A total of 91 posts of inspectors, 93 sub-inspectors, 51 head constables and 176 constables and for their effective supervision at the headquarters level, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 4 Additional Superintendent of Police, 2 Superintendents of Police and 1 Inspector General of Police have been approved for the 18 cyber stations.

Chief Minister also announced the opening of a cyber police station in every district of the state, in compliance which the process of setting up a cyber police station is in progress in 57 districts of the state. Along with this, the cyber helpline number 1930 is operational from May 13, 2021, for prompt action in case of fraud by any person. With the help of this helpline, an amount of 52.50 crores has been frozen/held in the concerned banks in the state.

In cybercrimes, a total of 5,432 accused were arrested by the police and an amount of Rs 89.46 crore was recovered from them. Besides, quality critical action is being taken in cases related to cybercrime and so far 5,477 charge sheets have been filed in cybercrime-related cases.