The craze for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's action thriller film Animal doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. The film has now entered Rs 100 crore club in India in just 2 days. After a massive opening, 'Animal' has minted RS 58.37 crore in Hindi language on its second day which took the film's total Hindi language collection to Rs 113.12 crore Nett in India. In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 131.07 crore Nett in India. Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Rakes In Rs 236 Crore Worldwide in Just Two Days.

Taking to Instagram, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "'ANIMAL' IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER...#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]... Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over Rs 100 cr... Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time... Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr. Total: Rs 113.12 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr. Total: Rs 17.95 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 131.07 cr Nett BOC."Animal Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Crime Thriller Surpasses Rs 130 Crore Mark in India.

Animal emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.