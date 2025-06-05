Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh celebrated the 10th anniversary of his film 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

On Thursday, Ranveer dropped a scene from the movie on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Zoie Supremacy @zoeiakthar. I love you like Pluto loves Kabir. #10yearsofddd."

Director Zoya Akhtar also got nostalgic and posted some pictures of the film on Instagram.

"Dil Dhadakne Do Big love to the best crew and the most amazing cast, also a big thank you to that life changing experience. #10YearsofDilDhadakneDo," she captioned.

Actor Farhan Akhtar also marked the 10th anniversary of the film, shared a clip from the family drama on Instagram, and wrote, "Celebrating 10 years of laughter, love, and family ties. #10YearsOfDilDhadakneDo."

'Dil Dhadakne Do' unfolds the tale of the Mehras, a dysfunctional yet endearing family, as they embark on a 10-day cruise to commemorate their parents' 30th wedding anniversary and, eventually, mend old wounds.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah, and Farhan Akhtar, with Aamir Khan lending his voice for the lovable Pluto Mehra, the family dog.

The film also starred Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, Parmeet Sethi, Dolly Mattdo, and Manoj Pahwa.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the MS Sovereign cruise ship sailing through the Mediterranean and picturesque locales of France, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and Italy, the film's visuals are a treat for the eyes.

What elevates 'Dil Dhadakne Do' is its poetic dialogue penned by Farhan Akhtar and soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loywith lyrics by Javed Akhtar, perfectly complementing the film's myriad emotions. Whether it's the pulsating beats of 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' the soulful 'Pehli Baar,' the infectious energy of 'Gallan Goodiyaan,' the vivacity of 'Girls Like to Swing,' or the introspective 'Phir Bhi Yeh Zindagi,' each song contributes to the film's narrative tapestry, making it a musical delight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for roles in Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar's much-talked-about 'Don 3'. (ANI)

