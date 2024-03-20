Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20(ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh can't stop gushing over his wife and actress Deepika Padukone's new hairdo.

Deepika, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram account to share a selfie from her salon visit, which caught Ranveer's attention.

Also Read | Ghostbusters-Frozen Empire Review: Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon's Supernatural Comedy Film Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

The picture showed the 'Pathaan' actress sitting in the salon chair while a hairstylist worked on her hair. Deepika was wearing a blue shirt.

Reacting to the picture, Ranveer Singh wrote, 'Cute,' along with emojis.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Turns Into a Doting Husband and Father for Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie As They Get Mobbed by Fans in Ayodhya- Here's How Fans Reacted (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4sxzEjsIlm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Fans quickly took to the comment section to shower love on the actress.

One user wrote, "You are sweetest hubby."

Another user commented, "Deepika Padukone posting a selfie is always a win."

The soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at the lavish pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

'DeepVeer' recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff.

The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3.'

'Don 3' will arrive in 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)