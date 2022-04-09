Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): After his incredible performance as a Gujarati Romeo in 'Ram Leela', superstar Ranveer Singh is once again playing the role of a Gujarati boy in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Talking about his character, Ranveer said, "I'm playing a Gujarati boy again after 'Ram Leela', a film that gave me a mounting of a star in this industry. Ram Leela showered me with incredible love from people, especially from Gujaratis across the world! Even now, when I meet any Gujarati, they always happen to mention how they loved my performance in 'Ram Leela'."

Speaking about his love for the state, the actor said, "I love everything about Gujarat - its culture, its vibrancy, its zeal to be the best, and most importantly its people. So, I was really inspired to become a Gujarati boy in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and get the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again. I hope they love the film and love my performance in it. I have given it my all and I know we have a very special film to offer to them."

The much-awaited Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', also starring 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar.

The film is set to release on May 13, 2022. (ANI)

