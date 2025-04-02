Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Tarun Raju's bail application will be heard today after he was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case with allegedly accused actress Ranya Rao.

The bail application of Raju will be presented in the CCH 64th court on Wednesday. Advocate Bipin Hegde will represent the Telugu actor in court.

Also Read | Val Kilmer Dies at 65: From 'Heat' to 'Top Gun: Maverick', Fans Fondly Remember Beloved Late Actor Through His Iconic Scenes.

Advocate Madhu Rao is DRI's legal counsel in this gold smuggling case. The third alleged accused, Sahil Jain, who was also arrested for his alleged connection to the case, will be produced before the Economic Offences Court today.

He was in the judicial custody until now.

Also Read | HCU Issue: Actress Rashmi Gautham Urges Govt To Keep Birds and Animals in Mind While Making Decisions.

Meanwhile, Actor Ranya Rao approached the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday for bail, days after a sessions court in Bengaluru rejected her plea for relief.

Rao's lawyer, BS Girish, submitted the petition, which the High Court will take up next week.

On March 27, the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru rejected the bail application of Ranya Rao in connection with a gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) found her carrying gold. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, along with several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). According to the complaint, two foreign nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport on March 6 for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at Rs. 18.92 crore.

According to the complaint, after Ranya Rao's arrest on March 3, two foreign nationals were also arrested on March 6 at the Mumbai airport for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India worth Rs. 18.92 crore, as per the complaint.

The CBI has filed an FIR in the gold smuggling case on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)