Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Actor Rasika Dugal on Sunday said she has started rehearsals for the much awaited third season of the popular crime drama series "Mirzapur".

Dugal took to Instagram and shared a reel, showing several trunks with the name tags of the show's primary characters.

Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Issue Apology After Receiving Legal Notice for Wearing Footwear at Tirupati Temple.

On the show, the 37-year-old actor features as the deviant Beena Tripathi.

"Prep #Mirzapur3," she wrote.

Also Read | Prathyusha Garimella Dies: Celebrity Fashion Designer Found Dead at Her Banjara Hills Residence in Hyderabad.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the first season of the Prime Video series premiered in 2018 garnering acclaim and becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most watched shows in India.

The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiyaa.

"Mirzapur" also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)