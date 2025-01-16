New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Jewellery designer Saba Pataudi on Thursday reacted to the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan and said she is in "shock" but proud of her elder brother for the way he defended his family from an intruder.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack.

Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery and is out of danger, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in 'Satguru Sharan' building.

"I'm in shock and reeling from this insane incident but proud of you bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas and prayers always," Saba said in a post on Instagram where she also shared a childhood photo with Saif.

Saba, 49, is the middle child of actor Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her younger sister is actor Soha Ali Khan.

Police has registered a case of 'armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt'. The attacker fled using the building's staircase, a senior police official said, adding that his CCTV visuals was traced on the sixth floor, and 10 teams have been formed to nab him.

Khan's domestic help, who raised alarm first, also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle. She later lodged a police complaint.

