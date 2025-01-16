Saif Ali Khan has been all over the news since the morning after he was attacked at his Mumbai home during a robbery attempt. During the scuffle with the intruder, the Bollywood actor was reportedly stabbed six times, two of which were deep cuts. He was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a minor surgery. Doctors have now confirmed that he is out of danger and is currently recovering. Among the several celebrities visiting Saif at the hospital, a female fan reached the place with a placard in her hand featuring the poster of his film Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and demanded Bollywood filmmakers stop making violent films. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor’s Team Confirms He’s Out of Danger and Recovering After Surgery.

Saif Ali Khan’s Female Fan Demands Ban on Violent Films After Stabbing Incident

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, a female fan could be seen holding a placard with Ta Ra Rum Pum poster, which read, "Ban Violent Films. Make Love Stories. Get Well Soon, Saif Sir." In the video, the fan very calmly addressed her thoughts regarding the situation and highlighted how the recent rise in violent films is leading to such situations. She said, "Jab love stories banti thi, Mumbai bohot khush rehta that, India bohot khush rehta tha.We are deeply sorry. The contribution you and other artists have made is invaluable. The industry feels like a family to me, and it feels as if someone from my own family has faced this attack."

Saif Ali Khan’s Female Fan Outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Female Fan’s Heartfelt Wishes for Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery

(Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

She continued, "I am representing the common man and can assure you that no one wants to watch violent films. I feel that everyone will start roaming around with knives after watching violent films. The way Saif sir was attacked today, tomorrow I can get attacked in the same way. I can say that violent films are not the demand of common man neither they are enjoying it." Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: CCTV Video Shows Attacker Walking Down Staircase in Actor’s House.

In the latest update in the case, Mumbai Police, who are investigating the matter, found the identity of the attacker through CCTV footage of him exiting the building after the crime.

