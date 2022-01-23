Actor-director Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide, days after his 26th birthday on Wednesday. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said in a statement sent to People Magazine. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you," the statement added. Regina King’s 26-Year-Old Son Ian Alexander Jr Passed Away After Committing Suicide, Netizens React to the Tragic News.

He was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. Following in his father's musical footsteps, Ian was a deejay. King previously told People Magazine that he was "an amazing young man." Despite her growing success as an actor and director, King said at the time that Ian was her biggest source of pride. After separating from Ian's father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, King admitted being a single parent wasn't always easy, but that nothing is stronger than her love for her son. Remo D’Souza’s Brother-in-Law Jason Savio Watkins Dies by Suicide at the Age of 48.

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she explained at the time. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling (thing) ever." The pair also has matching tattoos, which read "unconditional love" in Aramaic -- his on his shoulder and hers on her arm. "We were taking Kabbalah classes," King said of the ink in 2017. "He said, let's choose three (designs) each and not tell each other which ones they are and whichever one is matching, that's the one we're going to get tattooed -- and we both chose unconditional love," she shared.

Ian has often also accompanied his mom on red carpets, including in 2019 when he called her "super mom" while at the Golden Globes. "She's just a super mom," he told E! News. "She doesn't really let bad workdays or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It's really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with." At the time, King said Ian made her "happier than anything in the whole world."

