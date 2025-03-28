Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): In an inspiring showcase of circular fashion and sustainability, the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC) 2024 winner, rkive city, presented their innovative collection, 'Reclaim The City,' at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025.

The event took place at The Atelier, Jio World Convention Centre, where R|Elan, a next-generation fabric brand by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), partnered with the United Nations (UN) in India to promote the vital cause of sustainable fashion.

The runway presentation was a poignant exploration of how fashion can evolve through sustainable practices, bringing attention to the pressing need for recyclable, waste-reducing practices within the industry.

The 'Reclaim The City' collection, a 36-look debut showcase from rkive city, was an artistic manifestation of memory, revival, and reclamation, crafted entirely from post-consumer waste materials.

Each garment in the collection was reimagined from discarded textiles, such as reconstructed denim workwear, salvaged leather, and repurposed fabrics. Through techniques like block printing, patchwork, and creative waste management, rkive city has brought new life to old garments.

For instance, office shirts that had been rejected for minor flaws were repurposed with innovative patterns, textures, and dyes, demonstrating the beauty of repair and the potential of discarded materials in contemporary fashion.

'Reclaim The City' was not just a fashion collection; it was a visual commentary on the urban landscape's evolution--blending progress with the need to preserve cultural heritage.

Elements of the designs, such as reconstructed sleeves and pockets inspired by market workers' jackets, captured a deep sense of place, history, and identity.

Hemant D Sharma, President - Polyester at Reliance Industries Limited, shared his thoughts on the event and said, "The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge is a manifestation of our commitment to sustainability and circularity in the fashion industry. It is heartening to see young designers like rkive city harness creativity and innovation to transform waste into remarkable fashion."

"At Reliance, we strongly believe in driving change by enabling scalable, circular solutions that reduce the industry's environmental impact while redefining design narratives," he added.

The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge, launched in 2018, has become a key platform for fostering sustainable fashion practices in India.

It has empowered designers and environmental champions to rethink the fashion industry's value chain by offering mentorship, market access, and industry exposure.

In alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and India's Mission LiFE initiative, the CDC aims to accelerate the shift toward more sustainable and circular solutions in the fashion ecosystem.

Since its expansion in 2023, the CDC has reached global audiences, with initiatives now in the UK, European Union, and Asia-Pacific regions, further cementing RIL's mission to drive global change in the fashion industry.

The winning collection from rkive city is a testament to the potential of the fashion industry to reduce its environmental impact while creating powerful, design-driven storytelling.

rkive city, a research and design house based in New Delhi, has a strong commitment to reimagining post-consumer garments, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Through their process of sorting, reconstructing, and upcycling old garments, they transform discarded textiles into modern, innovative silhouettes that seamlessly combine sustainability with design innovation.

R|Elan, the next-gen fabric brand from Reliance, utilizes cutting-edge technology to create high-performance fabrics. Engineered with specially developed fibers and yarns, R|Elan fabrics offer features such as moisture management, odor resistance, and thermal insulation while contributing positively to the environment.

This groundbreaking fabric is increasingly sought after by renowned global and domestic brands, retailers, and apparel manufacturers. (ANI)

