New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Film producer Rhea Kapoor who was recently in London to celebrate sister Sonam Kapoor's birthday and baby shower has shared some glimpses from her trip.

Rhea took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted a series of pictures ranging from a selfie video and the beauty of London to a dining table loaded with yummy food.

Sharing the snaps, she wrote, "Miss that perfect London Summer light and also @sonamkapoor."

Rhea and her husband Karan Boolani joined parents-to-be Sonam and Anand Ahuja in London and had shared glimpses of the day out with mom-to-be.

Earlier Sonam and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child this year.

Talking about Sonam on the work front, she will next be seen in the film 'Blind', which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The movie is a remake of the same-named Korean film of 2011. (ANI)

