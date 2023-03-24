Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Domestic violence charges against Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland have been dropped by California Prosecutors.

Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the Orange County, California, District Attorney's Office (OCDA) said in a statement on Wednesday, "We dismissed the charges today because there was insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,'' reported People, a US-based media company.

She added that "significant additional information came to light," per the outlet.

Roiland, 43, who voices both Rick and Morty on the television series, reacted to the news by sharing posts on Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Captioning the posts with the word "Justice," Roiland said he was "still deeply shaken by the horrible lies reported about me." The allegations were made by an unnamed woman, who was a former girlfriend.

"I'm so disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'cancelled,' " he continued.

Roiland added: "That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

Roiland was first arrested in August 2020 and released on a $50,000 bond before being arraigned in October 2020, NBC News previously reported. He had pleaded not guilty to one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

After the initial arrest, Adult Swim -- which airs Rick and Morty -- announced Roiland would no longer be involved with the cartoon.

Dan Harmon co-created Rick and Morty with Roiland in 2013, and the show became immensely popular, with Roiland as the lead voice actor. (ANI)

