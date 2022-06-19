New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): On the occasion of Father's day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her father late Rishi Kapoor and shared a couple of pictures on her social media account.

Riddhima took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and her family members on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the old picture of her father, Riddhima wrote a heart touching message, "Happy Father's Day Papa- Always in our heart. I miss you love you".

In another picture she posted, it can be seen grandfather-granddaughter bond of Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima's daughter Samara Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter also shared a family picture and she wrote, "Love you". In the picture, they wore an Indian attires and posed happily for shutterbugs.

On the other hand, Riddhima also wished her husband on this occasion with an adorable picture of businessman Bharat Sahni with Samara. She expressed, "Happy Father's Day to you @brat.man Best Daddy".

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

It's been almost two years since actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode. Many of his family members, friends, and fans recall his memories on certain occasions. (ANI)

