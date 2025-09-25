Los Angeles [US], September 25 (ANI): Singer Rihanna has welcomed her third child, a baby girl with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

The 'Diamonds' singer took to her Instagram handle and announced that her daughter was born on September 13, 2025, further revealing the little one's name.

In what appeared to be an adorable nod to A$AP Rocky, the couple named their daughter 'Rocki Irish Mayers'. The rapper's real name is Rakim Mayers, who later took the stage name of Rocky, as per E! News.

In her post, Rihanna could be seen holding onto her daughter and adorably looking at her. It was accompanied by another picture of the baby's pink accessories.

The post instantly sparked a wave of joy in the comment section as many sent love and blessings for the baby girl. Reactions came in from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell, and Donatella Versace.

A$AP Rocky also dropped a cute comment as he added, "MY LIL LADIES."

Rihanna and Rocky revealed the singer's pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where she debuted her baby bump. In a recent interview, Rocky shared that they had been hoping for a girl.

"It's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl," he said, as quoted by Billboard. The couple are already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, now taking the family's 'R' name tradition further with their daughter.

Rihanna and Rocky's connection goes back to 2012 when they performed their hit 'Cockiness' at the MTV Video Music Awards. After being friends for a long time, they started dating.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2022. They debuted their second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. (ANI)

